The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 31.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 255.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 121,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 86,966 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

NYSE:CLX opened at $160.06 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $176.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

