The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

