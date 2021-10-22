The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.32.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

