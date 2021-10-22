The Carlyle Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.15.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

CG opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

