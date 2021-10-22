The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share.

SAM stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.64. 960,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,399. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $493.05 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $555.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $868.21.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $819.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

