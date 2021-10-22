The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $202.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $31.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
About The Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.
