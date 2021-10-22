The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $202.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of Princeton stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

