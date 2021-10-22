Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.25.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 31,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.