Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $669.13.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $894.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $885.07 billion, a PE ratio of 465.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,747,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.