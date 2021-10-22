Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $894.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $885.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $749.27 and its 200-day moving average is $689.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.13.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.