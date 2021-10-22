Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Raised to GBX 308 at Berenberg Bank

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

TSCO opened at GBX 270.70 ($3.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.72. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

In other news, insider John Allan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

