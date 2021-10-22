Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is Amia Capital LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Amia Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 1.0% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,571,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,335,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,309 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 428,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,986,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

