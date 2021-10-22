Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Temenos Group AG provides software for bank and financial institutions. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Temenos Group AG is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $130.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.99. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.75.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

