Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Declares Dividend of $0.62

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6228 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

TLSNY stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLSNY shares. Barclays lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

