Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$47.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.69.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$34.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.80. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

