Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$47.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.69.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$34.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.80. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

