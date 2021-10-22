TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.
TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.
Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.67. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $4,777,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,395,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,027,000 after purchasing an additional 833,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
