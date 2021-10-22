TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.67. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $4,777,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,395,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,027,000 after purchasing an additional 833,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

