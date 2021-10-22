TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Shares of TCRR opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 206.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 236,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,207,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

