TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.32.

TC Energy stock opened at C$67.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.30. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.2973957 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

