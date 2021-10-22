Taurus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 189.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.92. 23,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,611. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $179.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

