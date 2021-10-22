Taurus Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,125 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON stock traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $220.64. 57,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,377. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.21.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

