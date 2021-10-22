Taurus Asset Management LLC Invests $350,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,664,000 after buying an additional 5,870,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after buying an additional 3,901,405 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after buying an additional 1,862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,179,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,140,000 after buying an additional 1,062,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,704. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

