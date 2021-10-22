TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.86.

TASK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 5,896,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

