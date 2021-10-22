Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $15.40

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $14.71. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TALS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $193,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

