Tadpole Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $71,457.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for $12.19 or 0.00019955 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $71,457.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,808.89 or 0.99574156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.87 or 0.06495719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022178 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

