SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.52 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post sales of $15.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 billion and the highest is $15.53 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $31.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $126,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,350 shares of company stock worth $1,513,834 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 125.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.