Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $61.58 Million Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,934 shares during the period. Chindata Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $61,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.66. 30,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,915. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -162.00.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

