SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Upgraded to “A” by TheStreet

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get SWK alerts:

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25. SWK has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $20.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that SWK will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SWK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SWK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SWK by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in SWK in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SWK by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 90,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.