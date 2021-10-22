S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post sales of $13.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $82.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $82.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $94.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 53.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $124.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.65. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

