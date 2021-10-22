Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SVCBF. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Danske downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

