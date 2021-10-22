SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $737.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $264.60 and a 12-month high of $707.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.62.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

