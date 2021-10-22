SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $31.48 on Friday, reaching $736.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $264.60 and a 1 year high of $707.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.83.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

