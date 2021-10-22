SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share.

SIVB stock traded up $32.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $738.12. 9,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,045. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $264.60 and a 52 week high of $707.42.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.89.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

