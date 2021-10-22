Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRO. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

STRO opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.76. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.