Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.20 Million in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $41.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

