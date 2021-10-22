Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 15,331 Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter.

PBE stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

