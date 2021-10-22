Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 32,568 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IntriCon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 3,304.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $162.93 million, a PE ratio of 137.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

IntriCon Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.