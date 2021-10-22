Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $0.90. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,573. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

