Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

