Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
