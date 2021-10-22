Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) vs. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sun Communities alerts:

This table compares Sun Communities and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.40 billion 16.63 $147.45 million $5.09 39.42 National Storage Affiliates Trust $432.22 million 12.14 $48.61 million $1.71 34.61

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. National Storage Affiliates Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sun Communities and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 1 6 0 2.86 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 6 4 0 2.40

Sun Communities currently has a consensus target price of $181.17, indicating a potential downside of 9.71%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.91%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sun Communities pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 12.26% 3.84% 2.09% National Storage Affiliates Trust 16.73% 6.25% 2.26%

Risk & Volatility

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Communities beats National Storage Affiliates Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. The Home Sales and Rentals segment offers manufactured home sales and leasing services to tenants and prospective tenants of its communities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.