Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Gap Up to $34.19

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.19, but opened at $36.37. Stride shares last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 7,425 shares traded.

LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Stride alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Stride by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stride by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.