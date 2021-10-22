Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cryoport Call Options (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,235 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 980% compared to the average volume of 392 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,492 shares of company stock worth $25,819,710 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cryoport by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cryoport by 219.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $77.16. 7,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.