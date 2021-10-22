STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $46,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.