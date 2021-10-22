Stifel Nicolaus Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.85. 280,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

