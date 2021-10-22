Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.97 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,658,000 after buying an additional 122,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

