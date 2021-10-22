Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) vs. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Financial Review

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 33.30% 8.56% 1.29% Westamerica Bancorporation 39.99% 9.94% 1.21%

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 4.41 $225.77 million $1.20 21.93 Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 7.08 $80.41 million $2.83 19.69

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.58%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Sterling Bancorp.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sterling Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Sterling Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

