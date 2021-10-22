Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,467,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,506,000 after purchasing an additional 155,013 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,936,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,570,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $26.32 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

