Stephens Trims The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price to $50.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 386.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 117,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.