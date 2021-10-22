State Street Corp Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. State Street Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,176,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.28. 88,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036,111. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $446.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

