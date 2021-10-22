State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. State Street Corp owned about 3.92% of Microsoft worth $79,868,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,456,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.41. The stock had a trading volume of 726,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,827,402. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $311.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

