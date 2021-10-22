Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STN. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.69.

STN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$68.07. 256,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Insiders sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 over the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

