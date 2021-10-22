Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at CIBC

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $1,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stantec by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stantec by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stantec by 401.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 168,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 134,951 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

